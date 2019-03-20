Mutharika urges Malawi Army to continue searching for missing soldiers

President Peter Mutharika has urged the Malawi Defence Force to continue searching for two soldiers who died during an accident at Bua Bridge which borders Kasungu and Ntchisi districts.

Mutharika said this yesterday in a statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara.

The two soldiers and two civilians are yet to be found following the accident which occurred on Sunday when a bailey bridge the Malawi army soldiers were working on collapsed into the water.

The missing soldiers are Lt. Steven Molosoni and Private Nathan Mafuta.

Two other soldiers died during the accident. They are Warrant officer Class 1 Lawrence Ulanga whose body was laid to rest at his home village in Salima and Lance Corporal Tinenenji Bakali whose body was recovered on Tuesday.

In the statement, Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika said they are deeply saddened by the accident.

“Their excellences further wishes speedy recovery to those injured, and convey their sympathies to all the families affected by this tragedy. The president is assuring the bereaved and affected families that government will do everything within its means to support them,” the statement said.