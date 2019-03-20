Fortress jumps on reggae beat

Gospel Duet Fortress has taken a different direction in their latest song Holy Ghost Fire having recorded in a genre they are not synonymous with.

The song which is expected to be unleashed on 21st March, has been done in reggae fashion. It is a production of the award winning producer in the name of DJ Sley.

The pair which comprises of sisters Thandi and Thabi Kamwangala, sings of God`s power in them which makes them victorious whenever they face tough situations.

According to the sisters, the song is for all people whose God`s power was bestowed upon them, making them overcomers. As the wait for the release is about to reach a conclusion in a matter of hours, Fortress hopes the song is going to change lives.

The Lilongwe based group is known for crafting energetic songs which mainly focus on celebrating God`s countless mercies in a believers` lives. One of their songs which probably put them in the limelight is entitled victorious, and it was done along those lines.