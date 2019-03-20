Teenager arrested for house breaking

Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody a 17 year old boy over a series of house breakings in the district.

Mzimba Police spokesperson Peter Botha said the boy was arrested over the weekend at Chanthomba location after a tip off from well-wisher that the suspect was offering for sale various items believed to have been stolen.

“Police detectives followed up on the tip off and arrested the suspect,” said Botha.

Police also recovered items such as four laptops, five inventors, six bottles of diesel engine oil, two amplifiers, two decoders, four solar batteries, two speakers, a radio, assorted clothes and groceries. All the items are valued at two million Malawi Kwacha.

Mzimba has been experiencing various cases of theft from October, 2018.

The teenager is expected to appear in court to answer charges of house breaking and theft.

Meanwhile, Mzimba Police officer in Charge Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ackis Muwanga has applauded the mutual relationship that is existing between the police and members of the community in the district which leads to the arrests of such criminals.