Parliamentary committee asks for more funding to APAM

The Joint Parliamentary Committee against Violence on Persons with Albinism has called on the government to provide funding for the fight against attacks on people with albinism.

The chairperson of the committee Richard Chimwendo Banda made the call on Tuesday in Parliament after presenting a report on meetings held from 23th February to 4th March 2019 addressing violence against people with albinism.

Speaking in an interview with members of the press, Banda said despite all the efforts rendered towards the protection of people with albinism, lack of funding remains a main challenge

Banda therefore stressed on the need for emergency funds from Government and for agencies within criminal justice system in Malawi to speed up the murder cases of people with Albinism.

He also called on government to hire foreign investigators to get to the bottom of the killings of people with albinism in the country.

In his remarks, deputy general secretary for the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Ian Desmond Simbota commended the report saying it is a welcome initiative because the recommendations made in the report are some of the emergency things they have been fighting for.

Simbota therefore said if what has been presented in the report can be implemented and well-funded, it will bring change and save the lives of people with Albinism in Malawi, hence urged for quick implementation.

Meanwhile, President of the Association of Persons with Albinism Overstone Kondowe has been elected as a leader of the Africans Union of Persons with Albinism in Africa.