Airtel Malawi gives NGO K6 million

Airtel Malawi has donated K6 Million to an organisation called Tingathe Mitchana ya Geni Youths in Ntandire in Lilongwe.

Tingathe is a local Non-Governmental Organisation focused on the provision of vocational, technical and entrepreneurship training designed to prepare out school youth in Ntandile, Lilongwe for productive community life.

Speaking at the ceremony, Airtel Money Board Member Frank Mvalo said that the K6 million given to the group is for capital loans to the 28 out of school youths.

Mvalo added that the fund is set side from interest earned from the mobile service business that goes to communities in need across the country under Airtel’s flagship corporate Social Responsibility called “Touching lives”.

“We realised that the youth are one of the key drivers of development in the country and cannot therefore left out in our plans to help develop Malawi,” he said

In her remarks, Executive Director for Tingathe Sarah Ndeire said thanked Airtel Malawi for the loan saying it will uplift many lives of the youths who have been dreaming for such opportunities for a long time.

Ndeire said that the recipients will receive the loans in several stages after fulfilling targets and goals set by a team of mentors at Tingathe.

She therefore asked youths to use the money wisely by focusing on their goals and live exemplary to other youths.

The 28 young students who graduated in Arts and crafts, Agri-business, Cosmetology, Carpentry and Joinery and Fashion and Design will receive K200, 000 each via Airtel money and will be required to repay the loan within a maximum period of 1 year.