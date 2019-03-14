Truck driver arrested for selling relief maize

Police in Ntcheu have arrested a truck driver and his two assistants for selling 168 bags of relief maize at Kasinje Trading Centre along Salima-Balaka M5 road in the district.

Three vendors have also been arrested for buying the maize.

William Scott aged 35, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje was driving a truck registration number BLK 4474 (horse), and trailer registration number BLK 4472, belonging to Mulli Brothers loaded with 600 bags of relief maize, weighing 50 kilograms each, from Kanengo Silos destined for Mangochi District Commissioner’s Office.

Instead of proceeding with the relief maize to Mangochi, the driver, and his two assistants decided to branch to Kasinje Trading Centre with one aim, to enrich themselves at the expense of people affected by torrential rains that has left many in dire need of basic items.

After a physical check and search, it was discovered that a total of 168 (one hundred and sixty eight) bags were illegally sold. A sum of K1,467,000 (one million, four hundred and sixty seven thousand kwacha), believed to be the proceeds from the sale of the relief maize, was recovered from the driver.

Meanwhile, Police are warning all citizens involved in transporting, storing, and distributing relief items that the law will not be lenient to anyone found stealing relief items.

The driver, and all his accomplices are in Police custody waiting to appear in court, to answer a case of theft.