Flames Under 23 goalkeeper, Charles Thom, has signed a three year contract with Silver Strikers FC.

“I am happy to be part of Silver Strikers squad and I look forward to work hand in hand with my fellow team members so that we can win more this coming 2019 season,” said Charles Thom after signing the contract on Tuesday.

Silver Strikers manager, Lawrence Yobe, said the team want to sign three well known players from different teams before the 2019 season starts.