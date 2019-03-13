RVG names Flames squad for Morocco clash

…Swini, Mzava dropped…

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 23-man squad to play Morocco in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier later this month.

The Belgian tactician has recalled several players who were dropped in previous call-ups but the team’s captain Limbikani Mzava is still missing despite his continuous involvement with Golden Arrows.

Ajax Capetown’s Gerald Phiri, who last played for the team in September, has been recalled alongside striker Schumacker Kuwali, goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe and Eswatini based striker Binwel Katinji who is on scoring rampage for his club Malanti Chiefs.

RVG has dropped Mozambican based goalkeeper Charles Swini due to match fitness as he is recovering from an illness.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS: Nenani Juwaya (Be Forward Wanderers), Hastings Banda (Civil Sporting Club), Ernest Kakhobwe (NMC Bullets)

DEFENDERS: Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), John Lanjesi (NMC Bullets), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Gomezgani Chirwa (Civil Sporting Club), Ian Chinyama (TN Stars), Miracle Gabeya (NMC Bullets), Chisomo Mpachika (Silver Strikers).

MIDFIELDERS: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), John Banda (HCB Songo), Dan Kumwenda (Civil Sporting Club), Gerald Phiri Jr (Ajax Cape Town), Singa Simeon (Be Forward Wanderers).

STRIKERS & WINGERS: Felix Zulu (Be Forward Wanderers) Stain Davie (-ENH FC), Yamikani Chester (MFK Vyškov), Binwel Katinji (Malanti Chiefs) Gabadinho Mhango (Bidvest Wits), Khuda Muyaba (Silver Strikers) Schumacher Kuwali (Blue Eagles), Miciam Mhone (Blue Eagles)

The match will be played at Bingu National Stadium on 22 March.

Some of the regular players namely Precious Sambani, Dennis Chembezi, Brighton Munthali, Patrick Phiri and Levison Maganizo will not be part of the squad as they will be playing for the under 23 against Zambia in the AFCON qualifiers.

In the first leg, Morocco thumped Malawi 3-0 in Rabat.