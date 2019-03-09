Heavy rain kills three in Ntcheu

A man aged 38 and his two children aged three and four have died following heavy rains in Ntcheu district.

Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu has confirmed the deaths of the three members of one family who died after a house they were sleeping in collapsed and fell on them in the wee hours of Friday at Tsangano-Proper in the district.

“It was a normal day yesterday for Chrisant Mkomazinja, and his entire family that after a hectic day, heavy rains and darkness led them to their usual dwelling place, little did they know that the foundations of their house were slowly, and dangerously losing grounds due to the persistent rains being experienced across Malawi.

“At around 0400 hours, the foundations of the house, succumbed to the mounting pressure leading to sudden falling of the structure.

“The untimely demise of Mr Chrisant Mkomazinja 38, and his two children aged three (3) and four (4) years, has left a huge gap in the life of the only survivor, a mourning mother who escaped the disaster with injuries,” said Chigalu.

All the three family members hail from Katsalambande two village, Traditional Authority Phambala, in the district.

Heavy rains have also affected the other areas as Kwataine and STA Tsikulamowa in the district.