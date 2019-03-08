Malawi declares State of Disaster due to floods

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has cut-short his working visit to the Northern Region following the declaration of the State of Disaster in the South.

Most parts of Southern Region have been hit by heavy rains and floods.

According to a statement issued earlier by Government, the disaster has resulted in the death of 23 people. At least twelve people have also been reported missing and twenty-nine others have seriously been injured.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have been rendered homeless due to collapsed houses.

“Following the declaration of State of Disaster in Southern Region of Malawi due to loss of lives and properties caused by the heavy rains and flooding, the President has cut-short his working visit to the Northern Region” read part of the statement issued by State House.

Our State House sources say Mutharika will leave Mzuzu tomorrow to visit areas heavily affected hit in Southern Malawi.

In addition to directing the Department of Disaster Management Affairs under the Ministry of Homeland Security to “urgently mobilise and coordinate emergency relief services to those affected”, Mutharika has also commanded the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to “assist those trapped and displaced by the floods and the heavy rains”.

Official reports indictate that over one hundred thousand people have directly been affected.

Mutharika was expected to preside over the commissioning of the Nkhatabay Water Supply Project on Saturday afternoon.