Prophet Bushiri responds to Malawi24 story with scholarships for stranded students

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has adopted 15 students at Mchinji Secondary School following a Malawi24 story about a boy forced out of school due to lack of fees.

On Monday, Bushiri’s team announced the bursary scheme for the 15 boys at Mchinji Secondary School.

The 15 students were currently out of school because their respective guardians could not keep up with meeting their user fees.

Last month, Malawi24 reported about one intelligent but disadvantaged Mayamiko Paul from T/A Mavwere, 15, just loafing at home because his struggling mother couldn’t keep up paying his school fees.

The story moved Prophet Bushiri and he instructed his Malawi team to consider helping the boy.

“He was touched to note that for Mayamiko to be in school during the first term, his mother had to sublease her small customary land at a cost of K50 000. You can see zeal from the mother to see her child realise his education dream,” said Prophet Bushiri’s communications director, Ephraim Nyondo.

At Mchinji Secondary School, Bushiri’s team learnt that, actually, there are just too many Mayamikos needing help there. So the Prophet instructed his team to adopt 15.

Speaking about the prophet’s gesture, Mayamiko’s mother and guardians of the 14 other students were happy and very thankful to Prophet Bushiri to the hand.

“This can only be God. I am seeing the hand of God stretched out to us through Prophet Bushiri. Though I have never met him, please one of these days help me meet him so that I officially extend my gratitude,” said Mayamiko’s mother on Monday in Mchinji during the handover ceremony.

Under the bursary scheme, the 15 students will pay user fees for the students from the current term to the time they graduate in Form Four.

He also will give the students moderate ‘pocket money’ every term to help them meet emerging needs, a new uniform pack and school bag each academic year and earning materials such as pens, mathematical instruments and notebook.

Meanwhile, Prophet Bushiri has already squared the user fees of the 15 students for the current and next term.