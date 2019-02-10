Zambian artist Sakala to perform in Malawi on Valentine’s Day

Zambian multi-talented James Sakala is billed to perform in Lilongwe on Valentine’s Day, 14 February.

The multi-instrumentalist (guitar and percussions), author, composer and producer of Afro Jazz, is scheduled to entertain fans at the Country Lodge in Area 9, courtesy of Nthanda Artworks.

The artist returns to Malawi after performing in the country on 8 December 2018 at the Crossroads Hotel auditorium.

This time, James Sakala is expected to share the stage with Malawi’s incredible live performers George Kalukusha and Lusubilo Band.

Sakala told local media that he is prepared to give the fans in Malawi another memorable show.

He went on to say it is an honour and a blessing to be back in a short space of time and it simply means his artistry is being appreciated by my people in the country.

“It also gives me a chance to share my music to more people that didn’t make it for the previous show,” he explained.

Nthanda Artworks marketing executive Raphael Tanganyika commended Sakala for a charming performance at the December show and urged people to expect more vibes from the artist.

“We will have new singles from the upcoming album of George Kalukusha, a very vibrant Afro Jazz performance from the Lusubilo Band and great music from James Sakala, an artist who has collaborated with names like Oliver Mtukudzi and Wambali Mkandawire,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nthanda Artworks have different prizes lined up on the night.

Those with standard tickets have a chance to win a candlelight dinner for two at Country Lodge while VIP tickets holders have a chance to win a night for a couple at the same lodge.

“And of course it’s Valentine’s Day, the feel of having your loved one beside you, enjoying good food and good music, that is just priceless, and you can already feel the stars roaming around you, it’s going to be a starry night,” Tanganyika said.