Lucius woos Balaka electorate to vote for Chilima

UTM parliamentary candidate for Balaka North constituency Lucius Banda on Friday presented his nomination papers and called on people to vote for Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima in the May 21 presidential elections.

Banda, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency and UTM national campaign director, arrived at the centre around 3pm in the afternoon followed by hundreds of his supporters donning UTM party regalia.

In an interview after presenting his papers, Banda who last year dumped United Democratic Front (UDF) for UTM, urged the people in the constituency to vote for him to continue development activities he started in 2014.

“In 2014, you trusted me and we have initiated many development projects together. We have to continue with this development agenda, and we can only do that by voting for Lucius Banda as MP and Chilima as president,” he said.

Asked if he is shaken considering that Balaka is regarded a stronghold of UDF, Banda who is a veteran musician, said people of Balaka North chose him in 2014 and not the party; as such he is confident to retain the seat.

Other candidates to battle for the constituency include Bakali Stern (UDF), Mambo Andiwatch (MCP), Mangadzuwa Francis (DPP), Ibrahim Daudi, Tony Ngalande and Fletcher Padoko both are standing on independent ticket.

In 2014, Banda won the parliamentary seat on UDF ticket. Before UDF convention in August last year, Banda announced to challenge current party President Atupele Muluzi.

However, weeks before the convention which was held at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, Banda pulled out of the race, dumped the party and joined UTM of Vice President Chilima.

He was later elected UTM national campaign director at its convention in December.