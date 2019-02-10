Teacher commits suicide in Dedza

A 44-year-old teacher at Mtendere Secondary School in Dedza committed suicide after a man claimed that the teacher received a bribe to save space for a student at the school.

According to Dedza police public relations officer Constable Cassim Manda, the deceased has been identified as Robert Lungu.

Constable Manda said the teacher left his home on 1st February heading to Dedza boma for personal business and he returned four days later.

It is reported that when the teacher got home, his wife told him that there was an unknown person who came to his house making claims that he wanted him (Lungu) to pay back money amounting to K250,000.

The unknown person told the wife that the husband received the cash to corruptly offer a place to an unnamed student, a claim which the teacher denied.

The publicist further added that a day later, the wife found Lungu dead, hanging in the kitchen.

The body was taken to Dedza hospital where postmortem at Dedza revealed that the teacher died of suffocation.

According to Manda, at the moment, police are hunting the person believed to have made the claim which has forced Lungu to commit suicide.

Lungu hailed from Kadzinkambani Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe district.