PP Shadow MP Chimaliro to clean Mzuzu

Rejected by members of the UTM in Mzuzu but celebrated by the Peoples Party (PP), Justice Chimaliro successfully presented his nomination papers for his candidature as Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City on a PP ticket at the e City Council on Wednesday with a promise to clean up the City of Mzuzu.

“I am greatly overwhelmed because it is a great day for the People’s Party. I am going to start where my friends failed. Wherever you can go, you can see that there is rubbish. I will ensure that garbage is collected,” Chimaliro said.

The Aspiring MP denied allegations that he is power-hungry saying that he was just approached by his supporters to represent PP for the Mzuzu City Parliamentary seat after his fall in the UTM Primaries.

And PP Councillor Judith Chiume of Msongwe, the only elected female Councillor in Mzuzu City Constituency, said that she is confident that she will make it back to Mzuzu City Council’s Chamber as Councillor due to her vast experience from her first term as Councillor.

“I believe that as a Councillor and as a woman, I will make a difference. I have gained a lot of knowledge in my time as Councillor for Msongwe Ward since 2014 and now we need more time to continue the developments that we started,” Chiume said.

Chiume came into the spotlight 2015 for fighting for the cause of people displaced by a ward boundary wrangle with neighbouring Masasa where hundreds of poor people lost their chance to participate in the MASAF IV Public Works Programme.

Meanwhile, submission of nominations for candidates to stand in the May 21 Tripartite Elections closes today, Friday, February 8 with parties including the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presenting the closer to a very peaceful nomination week in the City of Mzuzu.