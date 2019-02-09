MCP aspirant says he will develop Rumphi Central in two years

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Patrick Mkandawire Thursday presented his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and pledged to develop Rumphi Central in two years.

Mkandawire who arrived at Bumba Primary school in style riding on a convertible vehicle, was accompanied by hundreds of supporters and MCP spokesperson Rev. Maurice Munthali who were cheering and dancing.

Speaking in an interview after presenting his papers to MEC, Mkandawire said he has two a year plan to develop Rumphi Central constituency once voted elected.

“Rumphi Central is a small constituency which can easily be developed in period of less than two to three years. It is so shameful that the incumbent MP has failed to develop such a small constituency.

“I have also made a promise to create more job opportunities to the youth in my constituency once voted in power, we have many youths who are well qualified but unemployed. As you know this is in the manifesto of MCP under the super High Five Chakwera plans,” added Mkandawire.

Other candidates who are contesting for the position include the incumbent Member of Parliament Enoch Chihana of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Bonnie Lungu of UTMovement (UTM) and Charles Mhango of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Rumphi District has four constituencies with a total number of ninety seven thousand registered voters, which represents 80 of registered voters.