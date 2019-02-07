JB faulted for not picking son as runningmate

Malawians have faulted former President Joyce Banda for her choice of Jerry Jana as her runningmate instead of her son Roy Kachale.

It was reported that Banda pulled out of the coalition with UTM because the party`s leader Saulos Chilima refused to name Banda’s son Kachale as his running mate.

In this respect, Malawians were meant to believe that Kachale is a vice president material.

Some quarters on social media have argued that the country`s first female president has contradicted herself. However, others believe she has good reasons for her choice of Jana.

“Madam Joyce Banda why not Roy Kachale?” questions McPherson Mtungira via a Facebook post.

“Madam Banda is contradicting herself, so she was imposing her son on Chilima when she herself cannot opt for him,” posted Patricia Kadzinje on twitter

However, Dyson Phiri believes Banda made a good decision because the government`s administration is not a family business.

“I support her choice, who said the government`s administration is family business?”

Madam Banda presented her papers yesterday at Comesa Hall in Blantyre amidst a huge crowd of People`s Party supporters.