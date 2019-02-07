2019 season kicks off in March

…Charity Shield to be played at Kamuzu Stadium…

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the 2019 soccer season will kick off in March.

According to media reports, the FA’s Charity Shield, which is played a week before Super League, will take place from 30 March to 31 March at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The association’s Commercial Director Limbani Matola told MBC that, just like the last season, four teams that won major trophies will battle it out for supremacy.

“We expect Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers, Blue Eagles and Masters Security to take part in a two day FAM Charity Shield slated for 30 March to 31 March at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

“The Charity Shield will mark the beginning of the 2019 soccer season and preparations for the FA’s event are currently underway,” he was quoted.

This will be the first time for the Charity Shield to be played in Blantyre.

Ever since the FA launched the annual event, Bingu National Stadium was the only venue to have hosted the event twice, with Bullets winning on both occasion.

Bullets won the 2018 TNM Super League, with Eagles winning the Airtel Top 8 Cup while Fisd Cup and Carlsberg Cup went to Wanderers and Masters Security respectively.

Every penny collected by the FA from the mini-tournament goes to Charity.