Devotion: Talk and don’t be silent

Mark 11:23 “For assuredly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says.”

In the Kingdom of God, we say what we believe. Believing without speaking what you believe cannot yield the right results. The scripture above says you will have what you say in faith. Which means you may believe for a number of things but you may find yourself declaring some of them and not others. Only those you speak in faith will be done and the rest that aren’t yet declared will not. In this year be a talker. Silent Christians suffer in silence. Talking Christians get what they desire.

Believe in your heart and confess with your mouth what you believe. Don’t stop at believing, learn to speak what you believe. Rom 10:10 “For one believes with his heart and is justified, and declares with his mouth and is saved.”

2Corinthians 4:13 “Now since we have the same spirit of faith in keeping with this Scripture: “I believed, and so I spoke,” we also believe and therefore speak.”

Why do we speak what we believe? It’s because we establish with the words. In the spiritual world we establish things when we speak them. What hasn’t been spoken, hasn’t been established. So learn to establish things by talking. Find a quiet place and have talking session’s everyday of your life and see the direction of your life. Job 22:28 “You will also declare a thing, and it will be established for you; so light will shine on your ways.”

Additional scripture: Jos 1:8 “This book of the law shall not depart from your MOUTH, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it; for then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall have good success.”

Confession

I am from above and my words have power to effect changes and produce results. I will have whatever I say in faith. I establish… (Say what you want to establish)….In Jesus Name. Amen

