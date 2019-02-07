I will win because APM has developed Rumphi – Mhango

Former Malawi Attorney General Charles Mhango says he is confident of winning the Rumphi Central parliamentary seat because President Peter Mutharika has developed the district.

Mhango made the remarks after he presented his nomination papers for the Parliamentary race to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Bumba Primary school in Rumphi on Wednesday, three months after he resigned as Attorney General.

Mhango who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legal director said he is positive about getting a victory.

“I am winning as well as President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. We have all reasons beyond doubt because DPP has brought tangible developments in Rumphi District. We have the Teachers Training College (TTC), Njakwa-Livingstonia road and the Rumphi-Bolero road under construction,” said Mhango

The former Attorney General was accompanied by hundreds of DPP supporters and motorists who were cheering and dancing to the tune of Dan-Lu’s Lozani Zanu.

Before his resignation as AG last year, Mhango faced some strong opposition from CSO and other Malawians who called for his resignation for actively being involved in partisan politics.

About ninety seven thousand registered voters are expected to cast their votes in Rumphi district alone.