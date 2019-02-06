Chikomeni fails MEC test

Rasta David Chikomeni has had his nomination papers rejected by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

According to MEC Chairperson, Jane Ansah, the aspirant had not yet paid K2 million fee and had not gotten the required amount of signatures.

Chikomeni has since been given two days to meet the requirements and resubmit the papers.

He however said he did not pay the K2 Million nomination fee because a public office should not be accepted by payment of fees.

He said he has been writing MEC to review the laws to allow everyone exercise their rights without paying.

He added that he did not seek the signatures from districts because he has no structures and that there should be an Independent Act just as there is the Political Parties Act.

Chikomeni has picked his mother Agnes Kayange as running mate.