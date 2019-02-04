DPP MP Masi opens bridge at Chinsapo

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West Constituency Aggrey Masi on Saturday opened Chiphangu Bridge at Chinsapo area in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Masi said he is following footsteps of his mentor President Peter Mutharika.

Masi who is also Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining added that as a member of parliament he always listens to the concerns of people in his area.

“This bridge was impassable, people were failing to pass as such l decided to come in and construct this bridge as everyone knows that at Democratic Progressive Party we walk the talk,” he said.

In his remarks, Democratic Progressive Party Senior Governor for Lilongwe Mussa Saidi said the party will continue to develop different areas and people should expect more development.

Saidi asked people in the constituency to stop fearing parties which have no history or action on the ground.

After the ceremony, people watched football and netball matches.