Devotion: Flee to Jesus

Amos 5:19 “As if a man did flee from a lion, and a bear met him; or went into the house, and leaned his hand on the wall, and a serpent bit him.”

The above scripture says you may flee from a lion and you think you are safe. But immediately you flee from the lion you will meet a bear, and as you flee from a bear, you may find a house as your hiding place. This is a very temporary solution because the Bible says as you lean on the wall of the house, a serpent bites you. In short its trouble upon trouble because there is no place to hide from calamities of the world but only in Jesus.

Psalm 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” The world and its systems have tried to give solutions to the people of the world. They have invented so many complicated machines to give solutions to the world. Yes they may give solutions for a moment but their solutions will never last forever because all things of the world were designed to be temporary except the Word of God. Jesus is the Word of God (John 1:1) so flee to Him because He is the only permanent solution to mankind.

Mark 13:31 “Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.” So whatever you are leaning on, if it is not the Word of God, there is a serpent called the devil just behind it. As you think that you have found a solution, he will bite you and your condition will be worse than before. Stop leaning on the temporary walls, lean on the solid rock who is Jesus that will never pass away. He is the same yesterday, today and forever.

Outside Christ there is no rest, as you think you have found a solution, a snake, the devil is there biting you because all he knows is to kill, steal ad destroy (John 10:10). In Christ, we meet challenges but we have a place to go to and find our rest. Matthews 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. “

Confession

I have a place to run to and that place is in Christ Jesus. I am assured of my safety in times of trouble because Christ is my solid rock in whom there is eternal rest. I will never be restless again because I have found rest in Him.

Be born again and find rest. Contact