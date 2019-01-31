Chitipa U-17 football League pleads for support

The committee running the Chitipa Under 17 football league has appealed to well-wishers to bail them out from problems which the league is facing.

Chitipa District Youth Football Committee general secretary, Robert Mzinza, told Malawi24 in an interview that even though the league has commenced on a high note there are a lot of challenges which need to be addressed.

He said currently the league has already exposed young talented players who just need to be polished a bit in some areas and that the competition is high but once the problems are rid of then people may see good results.

“We have watched good games played by these lads, very competitive and we hope by the end of it we will have a good district select team and we are happy with how we have started.

“But we are lacking match balls as a committee and some teams do not have jerseys and training footballs and we are looking for partners who could assist and we promise to add value to them in return,” said Mzinza.

Presently Nyabinghi Warriors who will take on White Movers this coming Sunday are the log leaders with 12 points, level on points with Namuyemba fc who are second due to less goal aggregate and both teams so far have played five matches each.

Lwambo fc are at the bottom of the 15-team league with no point from five matches and Young K Rangers who face Impala this coming Saturday are second with three points as they have played one game less than Lwambo.