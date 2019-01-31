Chakwera to present nomination forms Monday, Mutharika on Friday

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president will be the first presidential candidate to present nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

According to the electoral commission, Chakwera will present his papers at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on Monday at 9AM.

Also presenting nominations on Monday will be Prof John Chisi of Umodzi Party (UP), Florence Fulayi – Independent, Dr Cassim Chilumpha – Tikonze Peoples Movement (TPM).

On Tuesday it will be the turn of Peter DSD Kuwani, Mbakuwaku of Movement for Development (MMD), Enock Chihana, Alliance for Democracy (Aford), Rhodrick Makhambera, Independent, former President Joyce Hilda Mtila Banda of People’s Party and Chris Bulachano, Democratic Federal Alliance (DFA)

Vice President Saulos Chilima will be the first to present nomination papers Wednesday. He will be followed by Chris Daza of Democratic People’s Congress (DEPECO) Sally Kumwenda Yadwad of Leadership with Compassion (LCP) and Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa, Independent

Pastor Dr Baxter Boyd Natulu – Independent, Atupele Austin Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF Loudon Malingamoyo Phiri of National Salvation Front (NASAF), Henry Jailos Mdebwe – Independent and Hon Khumbo Hastings Kachali, Freedom Party (FP) will present their papers on Thursday

President Peter Mutharika of the ruling DPP will present his nomination on Friday, which is the last day of the process.

Smart Swira – Independent, Chimbuna Belekiah of United Independence Party (UIP), Reverend Hadwick Kaliya – Independent and Damiano Ganiza – Independent will also present their papers on Friday.

The Commission has since assured candidates that it has put in place security measures to ensure the safety of the candidates and their supporters.

“However, candidates and their supporters are also encouraged to maintain peace and order and avoid provocative actions in the event that they meet with counterparts at the presentation venues.

“Candidates are also reminded to make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the position they are vying for and also ensure that they have deposited their nomination fees before presenting their papers,” says MEC in a statement.