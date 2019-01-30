560,000 Malawians used SMS voter verification method – MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says over half a million registered voters used the SMS voter verification method.

According to MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika, the verification process which has been operational since phase one of voters’ register inspection has so far been accessed by over 560,423 registered voters.

Meanwhile, voters’ register inspection and verification through SMS will close to the public at 12 midnight on Thursday, 31st January, 2019.

The electoral commission has since urged registered voters to check the correctness of their registration details by dialing *2019# on TNM and Airtel networks and follow instructions before the closing time.

The facility is free and one handset can be used by more than one person to verify voter registration details.

Voter verification for the 2019 elections started on December 10, 2018 and ended this year on January 9.