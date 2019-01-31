Devotion: Put away negative voices

Numbers 13:30-33 Caleb silenced the people on Moses’ behalf and responded, “Let’s go up and take control, because we can definitely conquer it.” 31 “We can’t attack those people,” the men who were with him said, “because they’re too strong compared to us.” 32 So they put out this false report to the Israelis about the land that they had explored: “The land that we’ve explored is one that devours its inhabitants. All the people whom we observed were giants. 33 We also saw the Nephilim, the descendants of Anak. Compared to the Nephilim, as we see things, we’re like grasshoppers, and that’s their opinion of us!”

When the Spies went to see the land some brought good reports whereas others brought negative reports. Ans many people chose to listen to the bad report. As a result, they started crying. Bad report always bring crying and other bad things.

Numbers 14:1 “All the congregation lifted up their voice, and cried; and the people wept that night.”

Proverbs 4:24″ Put away from yourself a perverse mouth. Put corrupt lips far from you.”

Do not allow contrary voices that oppose the Word and Work of God in your life. Keep yourself from every mouth or voice that are not in line with the Word. Refuse people that always speak negatives. Refuse to have people that belittle you or what you are doing.1Timothy 4:12 ISV “Do not let anyone look down on you …”

Isaiah 54:17 WEB “No weapon that is formed against you will prevail; and you will condemn every tongue that rises against you in judgment. This is the heritage of Yahweh’s servants, and their righteousness is of me,” says Yahweh.”

Every negative tongue should be condemned. You need not tolerate any tongue that speaks against you. Dont accept them. Tongue is the weapon of enemy to intimidate people. Goliath was using Words to intimidate Israel up until David also used Words to defeat him.

1Sa 17:44-46 WEB The Philistine (Goliath) said to David, “Come to me, and I will give your flesh to the birds of the sky, and to the animals of the field.” Then David said to the Philistine, “You come to me with a sword, with a spear, and with a javelin; but I come to you in the name of Yahweh of Armies, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. Today, Yahweh will deliver you into my hand. I will strike you, and take your head from off you. I will give the dead bodies of the army of the Philistines today to the birds of the sky, and to the wild animals of the earth; that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel.”

Confession

I will never allow negative voices that oppose the Word and Work of God in my life. I will condemn every tongue that rises against me.I will stick to the Word of God for right results. In Jesus Name. Amen

For prayer and feedback +265888326247 +265 997538098 +265881283524