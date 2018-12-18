Rains have improved power situation – ESCOM

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says power generation and supply in Malawi have improved following the onset of rains.

According to a joint press release by Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) and ESCOM dated December 18, hydropower stations alone are currently generating around 230MW a development that has resulted in reduced load shedding in weekdays and an average of 2 hours load shedding last weekend.

The companies says the improved power supply is as a result of rains as well as several interventions and projects in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

“The Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) in conjunction with the Electricity Supply Corporation Of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited would like to update the general public on the status of electricity power in the country.

“We wish to inform the public that following several interventions and projects in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity power, coupled with the onset of the rains, there has been an improvement in the availability of power supply to customers,” reads part of the joint statement.

According to the companies, the completion of rehabilitation of Nkula A and the Lilongwe A power station together with Kanengo diesel generators and not forgetting the hiring of several generators from Aggreko and the Chipata-Mchinji 33kv 20 Megawatts cross-border connection have also contributed to the improved power supply.

ESCOM and EGENCO have since assured Malawians that they will continue implementing various projects in order to deal with the menace of power shortage in the country.