Chiukepo Msowoya favorite for golden boot award

Leading TNM Super League goal-scorer Chiukepo Msowoya is on the verge of winning the golden boot award at the end of the season.

Msowoya has grabbed 16 league goals so far and with Bullets remaining with two games to wrap up the season, he is on pole position to win his second golden boot award in four years, having finished as a joint top goal-scorer in 2015 alongside Red Lions’ Innocent Bokosi.

A few players are behind the former Orlando Pirates and Escom United forward including Gastin Simkonda who finished his season with 15 goals.

However, the only player who can beat him to the award is TN Stars’ forward Stain Dave who has 13 goals to his name. To catch Chiukepo, Dave must score more than three goals against Be Forward Wanderers in the final match of the season.

Wanderers’ Zicco Mkanda is also another candidate for the award but he must score more than five goals against TN Stars on Thursday at Kasungu Stadium.

Matthews Sibale won the golden boot last season with 16-goals to his name before joining a Mozambican side.

If Msowoya scores more than four goals in Bullets’ remaining games against Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club, he will surpass Richard Mbulu’s 2016 tally of 19 goals before departing for Mozambique.

However, Ganizani Malunga’s record of winning the golden boot with 28 goals still stand as no any striker from the golden generation has managed to even score more 20 goals in a season.