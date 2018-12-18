Sulom to officially crown Bullets next Monday

…Silver Strikers likely to pay guard of honor on Thursday…

Success always tastes sweeter when you have worked really hard for it and now it’s time for the 2018 TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets to celebrate, when they reap the rewards of their hard work in Blantyre on Thursday.

The Blantyre based giants will play Silver Strikers on Thursday where they will be given a guard of honor before officially being crowned as champions by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on Monday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium after their final match against Civil Sporting Club.

The newly crowned champions might become the first team in history to reach the 73-point mark if they win their remaining two games.

Last season winners Be Forward Wanderers won the league with 69 points but Bullets are set to beat the record if they collect six points from the remaining games.

On Monday next week, Sulom and TNM Limited officials will be at Kamuzu Stadium to officially crown them champions and give them their winners’ trophy and gold medals.

The People’s Team are expected to end the season on a high note to celebrate with their “red brigade” of supporters who have been very supportive throughout the whole campaign.

Their prolific striker Chiukepo Msowoya is likely to use the remaining two matches to claim the golden boot award as he is leading the top goal scorer’s chart with 16 goals ahead of Moyale Barracks’ Gastin Simkonda who finished his season with 15 goals.