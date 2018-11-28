Airtel reaches 14th draw in Bandulo Bandulo promotion

Airtel Malawi reached its 14th weekly draw in the Bandulo Bandulo promotion on Tuesday.

Two people, a businessman from Mulanje district Besten Kastomu won K1 million.

During the draw, 90 people won K10,000 cash and other 90 won 4G Mifi routers.

Speaking with reporters after the draw, Voice, SMS, VAS and Acquisition Head at Thokozani Kamkondo said the promotion has changed lives of their customers more especially those who have been winning the prizes.

Kamkondo added that among the people who were lucky to win the prizes include widows and students who have been waiting for such an opportunity.

“We have also seen our customers using voice, SMS and international bundles to stand a chance of winning the prizes which has also assisted to boost our business,” she explained.

She added that the final draw where a lucky person will go away with K10 million is expected to be on 10 December and the entries will come to an end on 5th December.

Bandulo Bandulo promotion started on 27th August and will end on 5 December.