China makes sun

China has designed an artificial sun that has the ability to be six times hotter than Earth’s sun.

Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), nicknamed Chinese artificial sun, has achieved over 100 million degrees electron temperature in the core plasma in its 2018 four-month-long experiment campaign.

By effectively integration and synergy of four kinds of heating power, namely, lower hybrid wave heating, electron cyclotron wave heating, ion cyclotron resonance heating and neutral beam ion heating, the plasma current density profile was optimized.

The power injection exceeded 10MW, and plasma stored energy boosted to 300 kJ after scientists optimized the coupling of different heating techniques, and utilized advanced plasma control, theory/simulation prediction. The electron temperature of the core plasma increased beyond 100 million degrees.

NASA says the temperature at the core of our solar sytem’s sun is said to be about 15 million degrees Celsius, making the plasma in China’s “artificial sun” more than six times hotter than the earth’s sun.

The “artificial sun” has been designed to replicate the process the natural Sun uses to generate energy.

Last month, China shocked the science community with plans to launch an “artificial moon” bright enough to replace city streetlights by 2020.

The illuminated satellite is said to be eight times brighter than the real moon, according to state media People’s Daily, and forms part of the country’s growing ambitions in space.

“The satellites’ brightness and service time are both adjustable, and the accuracy of the lighting can be controlled within tens of metres,” Wu Chunfeng, chairman of Chengdu Aerospace Science and Technology Microelectronics System Research Institute Corporation, told the state media agency.