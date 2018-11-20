Mutharika tells Chilima, Chakwera to join DPP

President Peter Mutharika says Vice President Saulos Chilima and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera have no strategies for developing Malawi hence they should join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika made the remarks in Nkhotakota on Monday where he addressed a rally on his way back to Lilongwe from Mzuzu.

He said if re-elected as president, his government will continue carrying out development projects such as constructing community colleges and roads as well as implementation of the Malata-Cement Subsidy program.

Mutharika warned that his political opponents, Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Chilima of UTM, will stop such projects if one of them becomes president next year since they do not have strategies of their own.

“Malawi Congress Party does not have a single plan for developing Malawi. This new party (UTM) cannot also present a single plan,” said Mutharika.

He then invited the opposition politicians to join forces with the ruling DPP in order to develop the country.

“Since you (UTM and MCP) do not have any strategy, come to DPP so that you and me should work together to develop Malawi,” said Mutharika.

In his speech, Mutharika encouraged Malawians to respect each other saying respect is part of our cultural values. He added that Malawians cannot vote for a political candidate who insults political opponents.

During his rallies, UTM leader Chilima has been presenting development plans that will be implemented if he is elected as president in the 2019 elections. The plans include creation of one million jobs and construction of modern houses in townships.

At a rally on Sunday, Chakwera promised to dualise the M1 road from Nsanje to Chitipa and to turn various towns into cities.