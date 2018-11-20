Mutharika is a liar – Chilima

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima says President Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are team of liars.

Chilima, speaking during a rally UTM held in Nkhotakota a couple of days a go, Chilima accused President Mutharika of lying to Malawians on the abolished tuition fees for public secondary schools announced in September.

Chilima said the funding to finance the construction of schools was not from the government coffer but donors and that Malawians.

“Funding for this initiative is from the US Government. It is part of an agreement which will see Government construct Secondary School blocks. If someone tells you otherwise, know that they are lying” said Chilima.

Government abolished tuition fees in September while general purpose fund and the textbook revolving fund in all government-owned secondary schools will be scrapped in January, 2019.

This means students in government day secondary schools will not be required to pay any fees to government except development fees which is paid to the school. Those in public boarding schools will also be required to pay boarding fees.