Castel Malawi launches Booster in Lilongwe

Castel Malawi over the weekend launched its new product Booster, an apple flavoured cider beer, in Lilongwe.

The new beer which is currently on the market will also be launched in Mzuzu and Blantyre.

Speaking with the members of press during the launch of the product, Market Category Manager Twikale Chirwa said booster is targeting female consumers and is different from the other products such as Carlsberg.

“We want our customers to enjoy this product and we will make sure that we reach to everyone at affordable price,” he said.

He went on to say that Castel Malawi always ensures that their customers buy quality products.

Chirwa added that they will be exporting the product outside the country and they also will ensure that the beer is available across the country.

During the launch, different Malawian musicians such as Theo Thomson and Sangie performed.