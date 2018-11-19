PP to celebrate 8 years of existence

Former Malawi president Joyce Banda will this weekend lead People’s Party (PP) members in celebrating eight years of the party’s existence at a rally in Lilongwe.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday at Chief Malili’s headquarters in the district.

PP National Publicity Secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda said the party will be celebrating eight years since it was registered as a political party.

According to Kalaile, during the event, party members will perform and showcase various activities including traditional and cultural dances, poems, songs and mount displays from different parts of the country.

“The People’s Party will also reflect on its mobilization program in preparation for the 2019 Tripartite Elections,” he said.

People’s Party has since invited its members and members of the general public to be part of the celebrations.

Banda and others formed the PP after she was fired from the ruling Democratic Progressive (DPP) while she was Vice President of Malawi.

The PP became a ruling party in 2012 following the death of the then Malawi leader Bingu wa Mutharika. Two years later, it was back to opposition after Banda lost the 2014 presidential elections to Bingu’s brother Peter Mutharika.