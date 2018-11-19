Man dies after lorry crashes into his shop

A 34-year-old man died on Thursday evening after being hit by a lorry that strayed from the road into his shop in Mangochi.

Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi said the accident occurred at Makawa Trading centre in the district.

Daudi identified the victim as Yasin Msusa who was coming from Makawa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

She said Msusa was hit by a lorry vehicle registration number BN 9880 which was being driven by Adam James Malunga from the direction of Mangochi boma heading to Monkey-bay with one passenger and loads of timber planks and mesh wire on board.

Upon arrival at Makawa Trading centre, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed and it went to the extreme offside of the road and crashed into a hawker where the owner was inside selling his merchandise.

“Following the impact, the 34 year old man sustained severe head injuries and fractured arm,” she said.

The victim was later rushed to Koche community hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to drivers in the district to always follow speed limits at trading centres to avoid similar accidents in the district.

The driver Adam James Malunga who is in police custody awaiting court proceedings hails from Sumbi village in the area of traditional authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.