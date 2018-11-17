Malawi’s Barcelona lost to France, says Walter Nyamilandu

Sore loser Football Association of Malawi President, Walter Nyamilandu, says Malawi National Team which he had dubbed Barcelona has lost to France and not Comoros Island.

Comoros, ranked 148 on FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, destroyed the Flames of Malawi’s only chance of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when the two teams met on Saturday Afternoon at Stade de Moroni.

After losing 2 to 1, Nyamilandu said, in Tweet, that Malawi has not lost to Comoros but to France, accusing the host of featuring players born in France.

He was responding to a tweet by Joel JP who wanted to know why the Flames who Nyamilandu had said were playing like Barcelona under Ronny Van Geneugden.

“What happened to Barca Flames. We can’t beat a nation the size of Likoma?” asked Joel JP.

In response, Nyamilandu said all the players Malawi faced had “bought” Comoros citizenship in order to play for the National Team.

“In case you don’t know this is not Comoroes but France select. None of the players are born in Comoroes. They buy citizenship to make a national team. I would never do that. It’s immoral. I have voiced my concerns before and I won’t shy away denouncing this shameful act” tweeted Nyamilandu who failed to get right the spelling for Comoros (French, des Comores).

In case you don't know this is not Comoroes but France select. None of the players are born in Comoroes. They buy citizenship to make a national team. I would never do that. It's immoral. I have voiced my concerns before and I won't shy away denouncing this shameful act. https://t.co/c2HdJOSrxZ — Walter Nyamilandu (@wnmanda) November 17, 2018

Other Malawians called out Nyamilandu for the outrageous scapegoat.

“Did this players attained the citizenship of Comoros after we beat them at Kamuzu Stadium?” wondered Chisomo.

Likewise, Clement Chinoko tweeted: “Mr president, to be thoroughly fair, we didn’t deserve to qualify. We were, in all footballing senses, outrageously poor in this campaign. Players with dual citizenships are all over African national teams and dwelling on such excuses, will only affect our recovery efforts”

Malawi conceded in the first goal in the first minute after the kick-off. Malawi’s celebration after leveling only lasted for 120 seconds as the hosts restored their lead.

Malawi anchors Group B.