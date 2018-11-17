DPP SG Jeffrey wins primaries unopposed

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentarian for Nkhotakota South constituency who is also Secretary General for the party Grizelda Jeffrey has won the constituency’s party parliamentary primaries unopposed.

Speaking in an interview after the polls, Jeffrey said she is grateful to the people in her constuency for giving her a chance to contest again on the party ticket in the coming 21 May 2019 polls.

She said: “I am happy that people in my constituency have given me another chance to represent them hence I am committed to make sure I bring the needed development in the area.”

She then called on all party royalists to exercise peace and rally behind her and President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the coming elections so that they win with a majority vote.

On his part, Member of Parliament for Chitipa South constituency Welani Chilenga, who was one of the presiding officers for the elections, commended the supporters for their overwhelming support which he said shows that more Malawians are happy with how the party is discharging its duties.

He then called on all followers in other districts where the primary elections are yet to take place to emulate the discipline people of Nkhotakota have displayed during the elections.

During the elections, Doreen Nkhoma also went unopposed as well to contest as a councillor for Linga-Sani ward while Patrick Khombola Samson won against Aubrey Kamanga to represent Mpama ward.