Juju talk ahead of Carlsberg Cup final

…fetish materials found on turf

It’s not mind games anymore, it is magic games as Carlsberg Cup finalists, Be Forward Wanderers and Master Security are in a heated row over which team is the owner of fetish materials found beneath the turf at Kamuzu Stadium.

A circulating video shows the fetish materials with unknown people shooting the clip making claims the fetish materials belong to Master Security.

Social media comments monitored across various forums however have led to arguments that even the Nomads could be the owners of the fetish materials which clearly show the juju belief is not yet done with Malawian football.

Others are of the view that the materials might even belong to Nyasa Big Bullets or Nchalo United who faced each other days ago in the Fisd Challenge Cup at the same stadium.

There have been massive debate of the functionality of juju in football. Others says juju use sees a team score goals by magically weakening their opponents, even making their opponents strikers blunt upfront.

Five months ago, Malawi24 had also reported of a juju act in Malawi.

Before a TNM Super League match involving Azam Tigers and rookies TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium, Tigers players were filmed jumping the fence into the stadium ahead of kickoff in what was rumoured as not taking chances on feared charms their opponents had cast across the dressing room paths.

It is however a thing that has lacked proof over the years.

Otherwise, as people head to watch the Nomads and Master Security final today, it is all juju talk. Who owns this?