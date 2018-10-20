Man electrocuted in Mchinji

A 23 year old man in Mchinji died Thursday after being electrocuted by ESCOM live wires.

Police have identified the victim as Godfrey Leman Mafiyo who until his death was working as a casual labour (tenant) at Tadziwana Farm which is located within Chimuti Village in the area of Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji.

According to Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino, at around 2pm Mafiyo escorted his friend Tomasi Yokoniya Phiri to a woodlot to source some poles which Yokoniya intended to use for the maintenance of his temporary shelter at the farm.

The father of Mafiyo allowed the two to get the poles within the farm’s woodlot, but later he was shocked to hear from Yokoniya that his friend had died.

“Yokoniya informed the farm manager that after they had identified a bluegum tree of their choice he started cutting the tree and the tree later landed on ESCOM’s mainline wires.

“Having no knowledge that the tree had conducted electric power, he innocently beckoned his friend to assist him to remove the tree from the live wires,” Lubrino said.

Immediately when Mateyo contacted the tree he was severely electrocuted and died on the spot.

Godfrey Leman Mateyo hailed from Mwawaya Village, T/A Khombeza in Salima.