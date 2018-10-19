Employee gets 4 years in prison for stealing K1m

A 34-year-old man is to spend four years in prison for stealing his boss’ K1 million.

Deputy Publicist for Limbe Police Station Widson Nhlane identified the convict as Traceful Maliki.

He said the Limbe Second grade magistrate’s court heard that the convict was employed as a sales representative for Super Agency Airtel Money business which is owned by Bruno Silasi.

Maliki had been working hard from the month of March until September 10 when he stopped sending daily transaction reports to the employer and after one week, the owner became suspicious.The owner of the business later invited him to explain why he was doing that and where the money was but he failed to account for it.

This prompted the owner to seek Police intervention and after being squeezed Maliki revealed to have used the money to run his own business within Limbe Township.

He was arrested and charged with theft by servant which is in contravention of section 286(1) of the penal code.

He pleaded guilty in court and asked for leniency claiming he looks after his grandfather but this did not please the prosecutor Chris Daluni who prayed for a stiff custodial sentence.

The presiding magistrate His Worship George Chimombo concurred with the prosecutor and on October 17 this year, slapped Maliki with a 4- year custodial sentence to act as a deterrent to would be offenders.

Traceful Maliki hails from Namatika village in Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu.