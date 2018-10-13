Blantyre police reduce crime

As the fight against crime continues in the country, Police in Blantyre have registered a 17 percent drop in reported crime in the third quarter of 2018.

The city’s deputy police publicist Sub-Inspector Dorrah Chathyoka said statistics show that the station and its lower police formations have registered 406 cases from January to September, 2018 compared to 489 cases registered during the same period in 2017. This represents a 17 percent decrease.

She said among the reduced cases are burglary, theft and sexual offences. However, traffic offences have increased as in 2017, 63 cases were registered compared to 68 which have been registered this year, representing a 7.4 percent increase.

The deputy publicist added that the increase in road accidents has come due to over speeding, drunk driving and drivers not observing road signs.

She urged motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations for their safety and that of passengers as well.

Chathyoka said towards the end of this year police in the city will intensify patrols and sweeping operations to make sure that people’s lives and property are safe.

The police publicist then thanked members of the public for their continued support in fighting crime by giving tip offs to the officers about suspected criminals in various locations.