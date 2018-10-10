Mangochi police officers offered free computer lessons

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE)has offered Police in Mangochi a three month computer and radio programming course.

The training is a response to a request that was made by Mangochi Police Women Network who wanted to receive computer training as one way of widening their knowledge and enhancing their skills in technology.

Speaking at the ceremony, the station officer Assistant Commissioner Morgan Dzonzi encouraged the participants to take the course seriously in order to help them in their daily duties.

“As you all know that we are all compelled to move with the changing world hence the need to be equipped with computer knowledge. Let me take this opportunity to ask our women in uniform to exercise discipline in the three months of the course.

Our inspector General of Police, Rodney Jose, is wishing you well and he is expecting you to implement whatever knowledge you will grasp.

“Additionally, l extend my sincere gratitude to NICE management and staff for their financial and technical support that has made the course possible,” said Dzonzi.

In his remarks, NICE District Civic Education Officer, Turner Banda, said that they introduced the programme in May 2018 to give opportunity to women.

Banda explained that their statistics shows that there are few women who have computer knowledge in the district compared to men.

He then added that at the end of the course every participant will be awarded a certificate.

Speaking at the same event, Mangochi Police women network Inspector, Norah Chimwala, urged her fellow officers to use the opportunity.

She further encouraged them never to undermine themselves and to remain the pinnacle of progress in all aspects of development by performing to best standards.

NICE has scheduled the course to be in 3 phases and each phase will accommodate 30 police officers.

Mangochi Police Women Network has been active in both charity and work related tasks that includes visits and donations, fighting against child marriages and promoting girl child education in the district.