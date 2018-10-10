‘MCP also needs a foreign president’ – Malawians react to Chakwera’s proposal

Malawians have poured scorn on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera’s proposal to hire a foreigner as boss of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

On social media, Malawians have condemned Chakwera for preferring foreigners over locals.

Journalist Peter Makossah advised Chakwera to also pave way for a foreigner to become MCP presidential candidate since Malawians have failed to lead the party to victory in elections.

“I think Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is right. We need a foreign Director at the country’s graft busting body, ACB.

“But equity is equality, they say, so let us start with a foreign president at MCP. MCP has failed with a local candidate for the last 30 years. MCP, needs a wise and dynamic foreign leader with a winning mentality more than ACB needs one.

“I suggest MCP should look for a Burundian to be its presidential candidate in 2019.

“Anything foreign is good, according to Dr. Chakwera. Let’s do this Abusa,” Makossah wrote.

In their reactions, some Malawians said the president should stop being involved in the firing and hiring of the ACB director general if the bureau is to be reformed.

“Za wakunjazo ayi. Just put in place adequate controls on appointment of the czar. An independent body to vet, Parliament to confirm. The czar to report to Parliament not president etc. Wakunja adzidzadya makobili athu when we are roaming the streets without jobs mxiii,” said Evance Kamaliza.

While Fezilano Phyodollico Chilowa wrote: “That cannot change anything as long as the chosen one is still sharing side with the president. We can still do better with impartial local bosses. We don’t need foreigners to control our affairs as if we don’t have capable people here and remember we are sovereign state. We have seen auditors being hired from abroad and still get bribed only to produce useless results. We don’t need this trash.”