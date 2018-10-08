Wanderers win Rumphi FMB-20 league

Woca Wanderers are this year’s champions for the Rumphi district First Merchant Bank (FMB) under 20 football league after thumping Bumba Stars 3-2 on Sunday.

Wanderers were in title contention with Super Rangers who have finished second with 29 points in the eight team league with the former finishing top with 32 points.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Wanderers head coach, Winston Katenga, described this year’s competition as not easy although his side were declared winners on the last day.

“We are very happy that we have defended the title, it has been tough for us this season and you can see that in the first round we did well by winning all the matches but second round was not that easy as we needed last day result to defend the championship,” he said.

Katenga further revealed that they will just rest for a week before they return on the pitch in preparation for the regional finals which its dates are yet to be announced by the National Youth Football Association (NYFA) as some districts are yet to finalise their leagues.

“In our preparation this time around we want to make sure that we should reach national finals, we are ready and we will go for a break just a week and then return on the pitch,” concluded Katenga.

In his remarks, Rumphi district youth football committee general secretary, Geoffrey Zimba, said this year’s competition was tough as all the teams were working hard in a quest to grab the championship.

“All in all the league this year was so competitive, all the teams were and you can see that there was no abandonment of league as all the games have been played, we are wishing all the best to Woca Wanderers as they are preparing for the regional finals,” said Zimba.

In other positions, Matunkha fc have finished first from the bottom with a single point from 14 matches whereas Luzi United and Yoneco fc have finished on seventh and sixth positions with 13 and 14 points respectively.