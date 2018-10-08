Mutharika back in Malawi: says Sept 21 demos flopped

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that the September 21 demonstrations flopped saying he hopes Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) will stop holding protests.

Mutharika was speaking at Kamuzu International in Lilongwe upon arrival from the United States where he attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The president said he was happy that many people did not join the protests and called on CSOs to stop organizing protests. He advised the activists to focus on dialogue as a way of resolving misunderstandings.

“I missed the massive demonstrations of 90 people in Blantyre and Zomba. It is a sign that these misguided people should know that Malawians want dialogue and not demonstrations.

“So I am really pleased to know that these demonstrations flopped and I hope this is the last time. Let’s work together as a country,” Mutharika said

Mutharika left the country for the US on September 21. On the same day people took to the streets to demand an end to corruption drug shortages, blackouts and other issues.

At the airport today, Mutharika was welcomed by the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, cabinet ministers and Democratic Progressive Party officials and supporters.

Speaking about the trip, Mutharika said the Malawi delegation contributed a lot at the summit and during other events.