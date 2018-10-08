Indians drown in Lake Malawi

Dark cloud has engulfed the family of Mzuzu businessman from India after losing two children who died after drowning in Lake Malawi at Kande beach Lodge in Nkhata Bay on Sunday.

The two deceased identified as Dherya Patel and Aushu Patel, died on October 7, 2018.

According to Chatau Patel, on October 6 he travelled to Kande beach from Mzuzu with his family for enjoyment.

In the afternoon of the following day, Dherya and Aushu sailed into the lake by Surrey boat for swimming.

In the course of enjoying the nature, the two youths met strong waves which struck the boat that eventually capsized.

The two got drowned right after the incident.

Efforts were made to rescue them but it was too late. They were later taken to Kande Healthy Centre where death was pronounced.

The matter was reported to Chintheche police who rushed to the scene.

Postmortem conducted at the said Healthy Centre revealed that the two died due to suffocation.

Dherya Patel 21 and Aushu Patel 19 were Indians by Nationality staying in Mzuzu City where their parents do business.

Meanwhile police in the district are appealing to all owners of beach lodges to make sure that they provide life jackets to customers whenever they want to sail or swim in the lake to avoid such deaths.