Flames off to Cameroon

Malawi national football team has today left the country for Cameroon ahead of this coming Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against the Indomitable Lions.

The Flames left via Chileka International Airport in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre and are expected to pass through Ethiopia.

Head coach, Ron Van Geneugden (RVG), is with 20 member squad of players excluding Captain, Limbikani Mzava, who got injured on last Sunday during his club’s match in the South African Premier Soccer League.

RVG has since replaced Mzava with Nyasa Big Bullets left back, Yamikani Fodya, who was initially dropped from the travelling squad.

Among other notable faces missing on the travelling squad list are Gerald Phiri Jnr and Gastin Simkonda who were on target at the weekend in the TNM Super League whom Football Association of Malawi (FAM) say have got injuries.

In the technical panel, FAM has included Flames under 20 team manager, Aubrey Nankhuni, who will in this case be an assistant to team manager James Sangala.

After Friday’s clash, Malawi shall host the African champions on the next Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium and in all the matches the former need to collect not less than six points so as to keep the dream of qualifying to next year’s finals alive.

Flames who are now playing like Spanish club ‘Barcelona’ as jested by FAM President Walter Nyamilandu, are coming from a 3-0 shameful defeat on hands of Morocco whereas the Indomitable Lions drew one all with Comoros.

The following are players who have travelled with the team:

GOALKEEPERS; Charles Swini and Brighton Munthali.

DEFENDERS: Stanley Sanudi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Yamikani Fodya, John Lanjesi, Dennis Chembezi, Peter Cholopi and Precious Sambani.

MIDFIELDERS: Alfred Manyozo, John Banda, Frank Banda, Rafick Namwera, Jabulani Linje and Chikoti Chirwa.

FORWARDS: Richard Mbulu, Gabadinho Mhango, Patrick Phiri, Chiukepo Msowoya and Yamikani Chester