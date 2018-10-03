Nyamilandu confident of beating Cameroon

…says Kamuzu Stadium is a fortress…

In a jovial mood following his victory for the FIFA Council executive member post, flamboyant Walter Nyamilandu paid a surprise visit to Flames players on Tuesday where he told them that beating Cameroon is possible.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) leader, who was welcomed by Flames supporters upon arrival at the facility, said Kamuzu Stadium is a fortress hence his optimism of getting a result against the current African Cup of Nations defending champions.

“People have already ruled you out but you have got what it takes to prove them wrong. As your president, I am very optimistic of getting a result over Cameroon and I know that you will beat them here.

“This has always been a very difficult place to visit for every opponent, I am very certain that you will maintain that record once we host Cameroon at this stadium so keep the faith, you will surprise many next week,” said Nyamilandu.

Ronny Van Geneugden’s men will play the Indomitable Lions twice within the space period of 72 hours and collecting maximum points will be a must for them to keep their 2019 AFCON qualification hopes alive.

The Flames are third in group B with three points alongside Cameroon and Morocco, with Comoros Island sitting bottom of the standings with a point.

Malawi will play at the facility for the first time in two years following the FA’s decision to close the stadium for renovations.